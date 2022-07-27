SWARM, Florida's Largest 360 Experiential, Live Event Agency, Announces Itself As Agency of Record for NIGHTOWL CANNING COMPANY & The Brand's Premium, Bottle-Quality Wine in a Can, Canvino

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / This season, SWARM is going beyond and exploding the genre of wines in a can, as it names itself agency of record for NIGHTOWL CANNING COMPANY (NCC) and the brand's premium, bottle-quality wine in a can, Canvino, courtesy of Dashboard Confessional's lead singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba. SWARM plans to be at the forefront of the industry, as NIGHTOWL CANNING COMPANY (NCC) distributes wine in 47 states, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, California and Texas, and continues to change, expand and take a closer look at the wine in a can platform.

Most recently, Canvino itself has been all the buzz, rivaling other wines in a can and the bottled market as a whole with its highly competitive marketing play, along with taste profile and fancy presentation. They have become the hottest trend in the liquor industry from coast to coast: portable, recyclable, safe to sip poolside and more luxurious than ever. And with SWARM as the brand's lead agency of record, Canvino promises to be the largest and most seriously crowd-pleasing wine in a can on the market this season.

Javi Zayas, CEO of SWARM, says, We are very proud to be named the agency of record for Canvino. SWARM's expertise in Engagement and Experiential marketing will enhance Canvino's consumer interaction in a multitude of states beginning with Florida. The 2023 initiative is to expand the National footprint of the brand via a series of concerts and sports-based events. Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba has created a strong hold in key Mid-Western markets, and we look forward to collaborating with him as we expand into various entertainment forums.

James Dale, CEO of NIGHTOWL CANNING COMPANY (NCC), President of Canvino, says, We are adding a team with profound expertise and connections in concessions, events and marketing. SWARM's relationships will add to our existing consumers and engage new business. It will enable our passionate community and amazing wine to expand.

Michael Romer, Managing Director of Canvino, says, This is a very strategic partnership that smartly positions the wine to be the go-to canned beverage to a wide range of tastemakers, as we look to maximize the opportunity we have with an agency like SWARM.

A Bold & Impressive Portfolio of Special Events

SWARM is Florida's largest and boldest 360 live event agency. They continue to inspire state-of-the-art experiences across the state that expand the landscape of the special event industry. Most recently, they partnered with Us Weekly, the world-renowned media giant based in New York City, to present Racing Fan Fest 2022 in Miami. Previously, in 2020, as the country was tirelessly changing holiday plans due to the pandemic, SWARM launched a one-of-a-kind month-long, holiday experience, "Santa's Spectacular Drive-Thru Musical Extravaganza," located in Tamiami Park. Additionally, SWARM produced and executed Miami Outdoor Live in 2021, a proprietary experience with a versatile socially distant venue that hosted unique events weekly all during the world's most uncertain times.

The brand's latest list of impressive special events include: Wynwood Life Street Festival, thedeck, Wynwood Art Walk Block Party, The Wynwood Marketplace, Us Weekly's Racing Fanfest during F1 Miami, Sprung! and South Florida Seafood Festival.

About SWARM

SWARM is a holding of Hive Entertainment Group, a 360 full service event, marketing, promotion and production company based in Florida, doing business in multiple cities nationally.

For more information, please www.swarminc.com or follow us on Instagram at @swarm.

About NIGHTOWL CANNED COMPANY (NCC)

Founded by Nicholas Schroeder, Night Owl Canning Company, LLC is a canning company that holds and distributes the brands "Cangria and Canvino." The Company is located at 2711 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.

About Canvino

Canvino is a holding of Night Owl Canning Company, LLC. For distribution and marketing opportunities contact sam@drinkcangria.com .

For more information, please visit www.drinkcanvino.com or follow us on Instagram at @drinkcanvino.

