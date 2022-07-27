Fernhill Corp.: FERNHILL CORP Announces the First Drop on its NFT Marketplace, DIGXNFT

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN), a Web3 holding company focused on software solutions and marketplace infrastructure for digital assets, is pleased to announce that today is the official Drop Day of its initial NFT collection, Fraud - The Game of White-Collar Crime. Today's Drop is scheduled for 1pm ET (10am PT) on the newly launched Beta Version of the DIGXNFT.com Marketplace.

DIGXNFT caters to high-quality and exceptionally curated collections of art, music, videos, gaming, photography, domain names, real estate, and sports memorabilia, among other categories. Additionally, the company will provide white glove service with a full turn-key solution to assist creators with the minting, marketing, and selling of their non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

"We are very excited for the first drop on our newly launched NFT Marketplace," said Marc Lasky, President of Fernhill Corp. "However, keep in mind this is just the first drop with many other exciting collections planned for the future."

Fraud - The Game of White-Collar Crime, was conceived as a satirical card game by Pete Newman, a cybersecurity professional and fraud expert. Artwork was completed by world-famous comic artist Rick Parker, best known as the artist behind MTV's Beavis and Butthead Comic Book and staff artist at Marvel Comics.

As part of today's Drop, DIGXNFT will host an AMA (ask me anything), with the Fraud - The Game creator, Pete Newman. The AMA is scheduled for this evening at 7pm ET (4pm PT) on DIGXNFT's Discord on the Fraud - The Game channel. Sign up here at this link. Discord AMA .

This is a limited release collection with multiple NFTs to choose from. The NFTs are intended to be part of a larger community and online game that is currently in development. The sale will last one week and all NFTs will be available on a first come, first served basis.

"A ton of work has gone on behind the scenes to get our NFT Marketplace launched in Beta," said Chris Kern, Chairman of Fernhill. "and so first of all we would like to thank our world class team that has worked so hard to help make this happen. In addition, we would like to let everyone know that we are here for the long haul and we feel very confident with our current road map and direction."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) and a Principal Member of the Metaverse Standards Forum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Fernhill Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709957/FERNHILL-CORP-Announces-the-First-Drop-on-its-NFT-Marketplace-DIGXNFT