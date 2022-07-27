Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
ACCESSWIRE
27.07.2022 | 15:32
Options-Quant, Backed by Citadel Securities, Raises $6 Million to Disrupt Retail Trading Space

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / In a round of funding led by Citadel Securities, DRW Ventures, and Ribbit Capital, Options-Quant raised $6 million for further development and market penetration. Launched by 2 former AQR traders, Options-Quant hopes to bridge the gap between retail and institutional traders.

"This round of funding will help Options-Quant scale to meet the incredible growth we have seen and the robust demand for the platform. We are humbled by customers' response to the platform and remain inspired by everyday people taking control of their financial futures" said Steven Wexelbaum, Director, DRW Ventures.

Options-Quant, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Options-Quant

About: Options-Quant is the first low-cost and institutional-grade options pricing platform that allows retail traders to test a wide variety of mathematical formulas to get the true value of an option. With its easy-to-use interface, traders can use the same models as some of the smartest trading shops. Strategies deployed by users include, but are not limited to: relative value, volatility arbitrage, and interest rate futures arbitrage.

Media Contact:

Company: Options-Quant
Contact: Anthony Stewart, Outreach Specialist
Email: hello@options-quant.com
Phone: +1 (888) 968-5198
Website: https://options-quant.com/

SOURCE: Options-Quant



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709803/Options-Quant-Backed-by-Citadel-Securities-Raises-6-Million-to-Disrupt-Retail-Trading-Space

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
