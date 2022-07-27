Life Insurtech Afficiency Names Andrew Lobo as New Chief Financial Officer

Insurtech expands C-suite and continues on path of growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Afficiency , an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process, today announced Andrew Lobo has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Lobo brings more than 15 years of experience accelerating growth for organizations across North America through cross-functional leadership and advanced financial management. In this role, he will lead, develop , and implement financial strategy , management , and reporting systems to support the goals and objectives of Afficiency.

"We're thrilled to bring Andrew aboard the team as his financial experience will be vital to the long-term growth strategy that brings Afficiency to the next level of innovation," said Afficiency CEO Mark Scafaro. "At Afficiency, we're actively hiring the next generation of insurtech talent to enhance the strength of our growing product roadmap."

Lobo is equipped with vital experience in finance and technology and has shown his ability to expand products to an international market. He most recently served as CEO and Chief Financial Officer at Kin Slips. Prior to that, Lobo served as a principal at Apollo Global Management.

"Afficiency's digitally underwritten products and easy-to-integrate cutting-edge technology platform are game changers for the life insurance industry," said Lobo. "Afficiency is innovating one of the most critical and complicated parts of the life insurance value chain. Our success will result in life insurance becoming more accessible to millions of people. I'm honored to work with a top-tier management team with deep industry and functional expertise, who are united by a collaborative and forward-thinking culture."

Lobo's hire comes a month after Afficiency's appointment of Jim Reboin as Chief Revenue Officer and the announcement of its new office space in New York City, established to accommodate the rapid expansion of the team.

About Afficiency

Afficiency is an insurtech transforming the end-to-end life insurance buying process and accelerating the time it takes to get applicants approved and covered. With Afficiency's digital life insurance platform, it's never been easier to offer 100% digital in-session policy decisions. Afficiency enables distributors and other trusted brands to white-label and distribute Afficiency's life insurance products in a customizable way. With our proprietary API, we can bring our suite of products into our partners' native environments. And for those starting from scratch, we can offer an out-of-the-box customer journey. Afficiency works with its carrier and reinsurance partners to develop these products and has a growing product catalog spanning categories such as term, whole life, disability, and universal life. All of our products are digitally underwritten and issued to applicants within seconds. We have issued thousands of policies to date, closing the life insurance coverage gap, eliminating friction and protecting more lives. To learn more about Afficiency, visit www.afficiency.com .

