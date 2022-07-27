Proteomics Market Worth $70.56 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 13.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proteomics market size is expected to reach USD 70.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the industry growth are a rise in the demand for personalized medicine, an expansion of the pipeline of diagnostics utilizing proteomics mass spectrometry as well as biochip platforms, and discoveries based on genomics. Moreover, owing to the importance of proteomics in drug development, numerous pharmaceutical companies have established their own proteomic divisions, which are fueling the expansion of the global industry. For instance, in September 2021, Biognosys, announced the collaboration with Evotec, to promote the use of next-generation proteomics in clinical research and drug discovery.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The reagent & consumables product segment held the largest share in 2021 due to rising research activities and the growing demand for protein separation from complicated mixtures for efficient analysis.

The clinical diagnostics application segment held a larger share in 2021 due to the development of sophisticated & specialized tests for early disease detection and disease management.

The spectroscopy technology segment held the maximum share in 2021 owing to the increasing usage in toxicological response profiling, basic molecular biology, biomarker identification, and pharmaceutical target screening.

North America led the global industry in 2021 due to a rise in demand for personalized drugs, the existence of major players operating in the U.S. and a highly developed healthcare research framework, and substantial expenditure on R&D.

Proteomics Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a significant impact on the industry, as researchers across the world are concentrating on decoding 3D structures of SARS-CoV-2 proteins. To create effective medications and biological products against COVID-19, scientists are also attempting to examine the identification techniques, structures, characterization, and interactions of these proteins. The protein structure of virus proteins and their specific locations must be understood to find a novel, efficient target treatment medication for a virus. Therefore, it will increase the demand for drug development for COVID-19 and propel industry growth. The growing need for customized medications increased R&D spending, and technological developments related to proteomics components are also driving the market.

In addition, attractive market expansion potential for proteomics is anticipated to come from improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics and lucrative opportunities related to biomarker identification. Thereby, propelling the market growth. The introduction of new and improved proteomics techniques by major industry participants is projected to further accelerate the growth of the industry. For instance, to provide quick data acquisition for shotgun proteomics, Bruker Corp. introduced the tipstaff Pro system for Parallel Accumulation and Serial Fragmentation (PASEF) mass spectrometry in September 2017. This system uses proprietary Trapped Ion Mobility Spectrometry (TIMS) technology. Furthermore, proteomic research advancements have accelerated the detection of protein biomarkers, protein biochips & pharmacoproteomics, and proteomics-based molecular diagnostics, which have all made significant contributions to the development of personalized medicine

Proteomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global proteomics market based on product, application, technology, and region:

Proteomics Market - Product Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Proteomics Market - Application Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Proteomics Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Microarray Instruments

X-Ray Crystallography

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Protein Fractionation Systems

Electrophoresis

Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

Proteomics Market - Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan



China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Proteomics Market

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Promega Corp.

Merck KGaA.

Danaher

