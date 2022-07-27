The "European Defence Industries Authorities Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Industries Authorities Directory is the most comprehensive and accurate database on companies and executives throughout Europe and those senior defence officials that oversee the purchasing of everything from vehicles, communications equipment and clothing, to electronics, parts and ordnance.

Assisting defence contractors to identify new opportunities throughout this region, this Directory covers thousands of companies providing invaluable comprehensive business information on these companies and its leaders in this industry.

Additionally, the Directory lets you contact those senior officials responsible for defence procurement from the executive leadership and military and civilian defence and national security agencies down through the service branches. The Directory also gives you names, ranks, areas of responsibility and contact information.

Company entries in this Directory typically provide:

Name and address

Phone, fax numbers, email and website addresses

Names of senior management and board members

Description of business activities

Products and services

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Financial information

Import/export markets

Government Defence entries in this Directory typically provide:

Contact details for procurement military officers and defence officials including name, rank, title, email, website, addresses, and phone and fax nos.

Procurement and logistics officials

Intelligence and national police officials

Senior officers in the tactical army, air force and navy commands and much more!

