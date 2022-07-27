Individual investors from all seven United Arab Emirates (UAE), with exception of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) can now access Moonfare's digital platform to invest directly in global leading private equity funds

With the launch in the UAE, Moonfare is entering one of the world's fastest growing wealth hubs

Moonfare is the largest digital D2C-platform for private markets globally and the first investment platform dedicated to private markets for qualified private investors in the region

Moonfare, the leading private equity investment platform, announced today that it has launched operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Individual investors of all seven emirates, with the exception of the DIFC and ADGM, now have access to top-tier private equity funds via the Moonfare platform. The news follows a recent announcement about the Berlin-based fintech achieving €2 billion assets under management, doubling assets in less than a year.

Moonfare is the global trendsetter of the 'Private-Markets-Go-Retail' phenomenon. By lowering entry minimums, the company enables individuals to invest directly into pre-vetted private equity funds that were formerly only accessible for institutional investors. UAE citizens can invest in the Moonfare portfolio at entry minimums of only $60,000. By entering the UAE, Moonfare can further consolidate its role as the global leader of digital private market investment platforms.

"We are very excited to have achieved this important milestone and to realise Moonfare's expansion into the UAE. We see enormous growth potential in this region," said Steffen Pauls, CEO and founder of Moonfare. "The UAE holds one of the largest pools of private capital globally and is home to increasing numbers of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs)."

"This group is looking for new opportunities to diversify their portfolios and is showing strong demand for better digital offerings when it comes to wealth management1. The Moonfare platform with its easy and quick digital experience is ideally structured to meet these demands."

Over the last decades the UAE, and especially Dubai, has become one of the world's most popular destinations for HNWIs and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). Expats and wealthy individuals have been drawn to the region due to its international atmosphere, superior healthcare system and low tax rates2. In 2021, the HNWI population in the Middle East grew by 5.5%. This increase was led mainly by Israel and the UAE, countries which witnessed greater HNWI population growth than the global average. Additionally, the UHNWI population in the UAE increased by 17.5% last year, outperforming global UHNWI growth rates3. This development has been accelerated by the UAE's positive post-Covid, pro-investment regulatory environment4

As a study conducted by KPMG shows, HNWIs in the UAE are demanding digital tools and technologically advanced platforms when it comes to wealth management5. The Moonfare platform meets these demands; it ensures an easy-to-use and secure experience, allowing investors to manage their investments wherever they are. Everything is done on the platform from accessing fund information to KYC, client onboarding and digital reporting.

Additionally, the Moonfare offering is unique in the region, giving investors and their advisors for the first time access to top-tier private equity and venture capital funds at low minimums. Moonfare can offer clients an unparalleled portfolio, through strong partnerships with renowned fund managers, including funds from industry giants such as KKR, The Carlyle Group, Permira, EQT or Insight Partners.

About Moonfare

Moonfare offers individual investors and their advisors access to top-tier private equity investment opportunities for the first time. With a digital onboarding process and asset management platform, Moonfare allows clients to register and invest in as little as 15 minutes. To date, Moonfare has offered over 55 private market funds from top general partners worldwide with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, venture, growth, and real asset categories such as infrastructure.

Moonfare's investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 3,000 clients who have invested more than €2 billion on its platform. Headquartered in Berlin, Moonfare operates in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, America and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Zürich with more to open soon.

Important Notice: This content is for informational purposes only. Moonfare does not provide investment advice. You should not construe any information or other material provided as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. If you are unsure about anything, you should seek financial advice from an authorized advisor. Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns. Your capital is at risk.

