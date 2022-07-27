Metadata Management Tools Market to be Worth $36.44 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metadata management tools market size is projected to reach USD 36.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study published by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the increasing prominence of centralized data administration, the rising demand for metadata management in data security, and the high demand for greater data quality and trustworthy analytics are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The increasing usage of metadata management tools for improved consistency in the organization that advances data retrieval issues is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to enhanced efficiency and greater agility, easy deployment, and reduced operational costs.

Media & entertainment vertical is expected to provide promising growth opportunities for the market, having applications for improving the accuracy of search results for audio and video content.

North America holds the largest market share in the market. Most organizations have shifted to cloud-based data management processes, which is fostering the growth of the market for metadata management tools in this region.

Read 120 page full market research report, "Metadata Management Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Metadata Type (Business, Technical, Operational), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Metadata Management Tools Market Growth & Trends

Increased adoption of metadata management processes across all major industry verticals, including retail, industrial, IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, etc., is fostering market growth. This trend is witnessed in various countries across the Asia Pacific and North America. Other factors contributing to the market growth are rapid digitalization, the increasing need for data governance and management, and the growing popularity of cloud-based technologies.

The increasing demand for data enrichment, automated reporting, analyzing, and metadata insights, among others, and the rising adoption of cloud-based data management tools are the key driving factors for market growth. The increasing prominence of the cloud-based metadata management process helps easy deployment and reduces operational costs for businesses. Most businesses have already adopted cloud-based metadata management tools for storing their data in the cloud. It is more used in organizations because they are readily available and scalable.

Based on metadata type, the market is classified into business metadata, technical metadata, and operational metadata. Technical metadata refers to physical characteristics that aid in the loading of information from primary articles and technical attributes that are important for the presentation of data. Further findings from the report suggest that the technical metadata segment is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue share and CAGR during the forecast period.

Key vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to enhance their product and service offerings and provide an improved customer experience. For instance, platforms like Alation Data Catalog offer a wide range of data intelligence solution platforms. Their products have inbuilt collaboration capabilities, profile data, and give data accuracy. This platform helps provide valuable insights on how creating and sharing information from raw data is done by the users.

Metadata Management Tools Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global metadata management tools market based on metadata type, deployment, application, end-user, and region:

Metadata Management Tools Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Business Metadata

Technical Metadata

Operational Metadata

Metadata Management Tools Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

Metadata Management Tools Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Data Governance

Risk and Compliance Management

Incident Management

Product and Process Management

Others

Metadata Management Tools Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, etc.)

Metadata Management Tools Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Metadata Management Tools Market

IBM

Oracle

SAP

ASG Technologies

Adaptive

Cambridge Semantics

Data Advantage Group

Erwin

Alex Deployments

Natuvion

Immuta

CentricMinds

Syniti

