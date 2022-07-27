The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 26 July 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 26 July 2022 102.47p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 100.58p per ordinary share







27 July 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45