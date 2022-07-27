Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
08:01 Uhr
4,320 Euro
-0,300
-6,49 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3204,42016:39
Dow Jones News
27.07.2022 | 16:31
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM) SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 27-Jul-2022 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that a performance share award under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") was granted to Timo Lehne on 26 July, for no consideration.

As announced on 28 April 2022, Timo Lehne was appointed as permanent Chief Executive Officer, having been acting as interim Chief Executive Officer since 1 January 2022. Upon being appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer permanently Timo Lehne's base salary was increased to GBP483,900, set at a level commensurate with the base salary of the previous permanent Chief Executive Officer.

This additional award represents 150% of the salary increase, pro-rated for the proportion of the financial year left to run after appointment as permanent Chief Executive Officer, as outlined below. 

PDMR     Position        Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP 
Timo Lehne  Chief Executive Officer 18,945

Performance targets and target ranges are the same as set out in the original grant, announced on 23 February 2022 and set out in the 2021 Annual Report on Remuneration. The Carbon Reduction Target (representing 3.3% of the overall performance targets) is currently being validated in accordance with the Science Based Targets initiative's Net Zero Standard and is expected to be published later this year. Subject to the performance conditions being met the awards will vest three years after the date of grant.

The Company can further confirm that Mr Lehne's remuneration will be in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy as approved by shareholders, with full details to be set out in the Remuneration Report. The key elements of his remuneration package are as follows;

-- an annual salary of GBP483,900, increased from GBP400,000

-- pension contribution of 5% of salary, in line with wider workforce in the UK

For the 2022 financial year, Short Term Incentive ("STI") bonus opportunities and LTIP awards would be determined and pro-rated by reference to salary levels and applicable limits in respect of position held within the year.

The relevant notifications in respect of the award are set out below. 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Names                            Timo Lehne 
2. Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Director and Chief Executive Officer 
b) Initial notification /Amendment               Initial notification 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            SThree plc 
b) LEI                             2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p 
Identification code                      GB00B0KM9T71 
b) Nature of the transaction                  A performance share award granted under the SThree plc 
                                Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price         Volume(s) 
                                GBPNil          18,945 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                      18,945 
- Price                            GBPNil 
e) Date of the transaction                   26/07/2022 
f) Place of the transaction                  Off market

Enquiries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  177548 
EQS News ID:  1407273 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407273&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2022 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.