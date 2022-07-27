London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Livesilver, the UK-based Legal Tech Consultancy company, has announced a suite of services aimed toward its ultimate objective of promoting better access to justice. It intends to achieve this aim through its incorporation of cutting-edge legal technology, with the firm offering a range of cyber-security, blockchain and automation-based services.

The company, established in 2020, is setting out to streamline the path toward justice through a variety of measures, including the use of FinTech and eDiscovery. Senior officials at the firm underline that the latter will form a key part of its recently announced strategies, with the process of eDiscovery revolving around the location and obtainment of electronic data for the purpose of using it as evidence in legal cases.

Another integral aspect of Livesilver's newly unveiled offerings is its utilization of automation to speed up legal cases. Through the company's array of Legal Tech, clients can produce the quantitative outcome of a case much quicker than if they go via traditional channels.

As part of its announcement, Livesilver highlights that its cybersecurity policies will glue together its series of Legal Tech services. As a result, it will offer high-level protection from cyber threats, as well as being one of the first companies in the world to offer physical security solutions in tandem with this. These take the form of ID cards that people can scan in a linked app, enabling Livesilver to offer two-fold protection for the consumer against both physical and cyber threats. Livesilver has received ethical hacking and penetration testing certification from the UK government.

This statement of intent comes in light of reports that nine in ten top law firms are either 'extremely' or 'somewhat' concerned about the risk posed by cyber-security breaches. In addition to this, a significant portion of top law companies admit they are incapable of telling whether they have been the victim of a cyberattack or not. The shift to remote working during the pandemic produced a spike in cyber-crimes, with the volume of ransomware doubling in 2021 compared to the year before and surpassing 600 million.

Anthony Silver, CEO and Founder of Livesilver, underlines, "We are combining cybersecurity, science, data analysis and computing in order to utilize automation as a means of providing Legal Tech solutions. Our mission includes helping clients to gain access to predictive justice, virtual courts and eDiscovery, as well as aiding them as they strive to protect their assets. Livesilver's mission is to bring justice to consumers worldwide through innovative tech services. Cyber-security plays a crucial role in this, which is why we've made it a key pillar of Livesilver's extensive package of services."

Livesilver is an independent consultancy firm offering cybersecurity litigation and fintech analysis, eDiscovery, eDisclosure, GDPR automation, software & web development automation and consulting. It oversees globally minded projects such as Blockchain Legal Tech Africa, MetaverseJusticeVR, Livesilver Britannia Group, I~Quantum JusticeSoft 1.0 and RoboAdvisor.

