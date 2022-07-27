Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
09:09 Uhr
40,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,50 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.07.2022
Bioventix Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, July 27

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B4QVDF07

Issuer Name

BIOVENTIX PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Danske Bank A/S

City of registered office (if applicable)

Copenhagen

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Denmark

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
DANSKE INVEST MANAGEMENT COMPANY (SOCIÉTE ANONYME)/DANSKE INVEST FCP LUXEMBOURG
DANSKE INVEST FUND MANAGEMENT LTD./DANSKE INVEST FINLAND
PROXY VOTES SUPPLIED BY INVESTERINGSFORENINGEN DANSKE INVEST

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.9432170.0000002.943217153322
Position of previous notification (if applicable)3.9643270.0000003.964327

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B4QVDF071533222.943217
Sub Total 8.A1533222.943217%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Danske Invest FCP Luxembourg1.0193821.019382%
Danske Invest Finland0.7708280.770828%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Danske Invest Europa Small cap

The number and % of voting rights held

60064 - 1.153007%

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

26-Jul-2022

13. Place Of Completion

DK - 1092 Copenhagen K

