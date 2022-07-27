The "European Research Centres Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit, and commercial research and development activities throughout Europe.

The European Research Centres Directory' arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.

The European Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most of the Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including: year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.

Countries covered include:

Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

The directory includes master, subject, name, and country indexes.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research.

The European Research Centers Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject.

These include:

Agriculture Food

Archaeology History

Astronomy

Biology

Business Economics

Earth Sciences

Education

Energy Industry

Engineering Technology

Environment

Health Medicine

Humanities Social Sciences

Industrial Relations

International Affairs

Law

Mathematics

Regional Affairs

Religion

Women Gender

Entries include:

The name of center, address, and full contact details including email and URL

Senior personnel names

Center affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of research program

Publications

Services and special facilities.

