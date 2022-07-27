(ISIN: FR0013200995)

Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the bonds (the conditions).

Pursuant to the conditions, notice is hereby given to bondholders that, as result of the dividend of 2.85 per share, payable on October 3rd, 2022, to holders of record on July 28, 2022, in accordance with conditions 15.7.2, the calculation agent has determined the new conversion/exchange ratio shall be adjusted from 1.011 (one and 11 thousandths) to 1.018 (one and 18 thousandths), effective October 3rd, 2022.

Société anonyme au capital de 82 480 792 euros

Siège social: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac

RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME

Rémy Cointreau