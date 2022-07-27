DGAP-News: Nostromo Energy Limited

27.07.2022

Nostromo, a pioneering cold-energy storage company, today announced it has been selected for inclusion in the Maala ESG Index of companies whose shares trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and meet the highest standards of corporate social responsibility. Nostromo, based in Tel Aviv, is a global provider of non-toxic, non-flammable water-based energy storage solutions for commercial property owners and operators that increase sustainability, resiliency and use of renewables, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The company is breaking ground on a project in California and has multiple commercial projects operating in Israel and a pipeline of projects in the United States and other regions around the world. Maala's 2022 corporate social responsibility ratings, assess the social and business responsibility of Israel's largest and fastest growing companies. Nostromo's entry into this ranking reflects its commitment to embracing and promoting environmental and social values, and the use of renewable energy in Israel and around the world. "As a company founded with a mission to fight climate change by reducing our reliance on fossil fueled energy for cooling, ESG is at the heart of what we do at Nostromo," said Yoram Ashery, CEO of Nostromo. "We are honored to receive Maala's ESG ranking and join the ESG Index, and we're proud to join other environmentally and socially responsible companies working together toward a better future for our children and grandchildren." Nostromo provides a breakthrough in cold energy storage technology and solutions. The Nostromo system is based on IceBrick encapsulated ice cells that allow modular installation in commercial buildings and factories. It is the ideal solution for large facilities that carry large electricity demands for air conditioning and cooling and want to reduce their carbon emissions. To learn more about Nostromo's cold-energy storage solutions, visit: www.nostromo.energy . About Nostromo Energy Nostromo accelerates the renewable energy revolution, with its sustainable energy storage solution that enables commercial and industrial buildings to do their part in stopping climate change by becoming large-scale energy storage assets. Nostromo paves the way to a carbon free electric grid, while offering a safe, clean and financially beneficial system to building owners. Nostromo's revolutionary technology, the IceBrick, stores cold energy during off-peak or surplus solar hours and uses it to power commercial space cooling, which accounts for approximately 40% of power demand during peak hours. https://www.nostromo.energy Contact Details Nostromo Energy Myriam Bin-Nun +972 54-586-9616 Myriam@nostromo.energy Company Website https://nostromo.energy/

