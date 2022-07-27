Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
WKN: A2PD0W ISIN: CA21250C1068 Ticker-Symbol: 0ZB 
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, July 27, 2022.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link:
Webcast Link - https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v2nkhevw

Participant Dial-in Details:
If you prefer to access via dial-in, please register using the following link:
Telco registration link - https://register.vevent.com/register/BI707975370dcf415a8327af0e0d732e8d

Once registered, you will receive a unique dial-in number and PIN. To avoid delays we encourage participants to register a minimum of fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. Registration is now open.

Recording Playback:
A recording of the webcast will be available after the call using the following link:
Webcast Link - https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v2nkhevw
Expiry Date: August 10th, 2023

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

For further information contact:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Email: investors@convergetp.com
Phone: 416-360-1495


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
