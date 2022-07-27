Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HNDR ISIN: FR0010263202 Ticker-Symbol: G5I 
Frankfurt
27.07.22
08:04 Uhr
59,50 Euro
-1,50
-2,46 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUPE PAREF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUPE PAREF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5061,0018:40
Actusnews Wire
27.07.2022 | 18:12
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAREF: The PAREF Group sells office property in Juvisy-sur-Orge

The PAREF Group today announced the sale of an office asset near the Juvisy-sur-Orge train station (South of Paris) to a property developer. Owned by the PAREF Group's listed holding company since 2007, the sale of this office property of more than 2,600 sqm has been thoroughly prepared by the Asset Management teams.

The operation is fully in line with the strategic repositioning of the holding company's portfolio towards greater value creation. This strategy, initiated in 2017, has resulted in yields, occupancy rates and improvements in average residual terms of leases. Furthermore, 86% of the holding company's assets are located in the Greater Paris area today, compared to 78% in 2018.

"This sale is a major step in our portfolio transformation strategy, which focuses on assets' quality and value creation opportunities for our investors," said Anne GILLET-FEILLON - PAREF Group Real Estate Director.

PAREF was advised in this transaction by NCT under a co-exclusive mandate with BNP.

Financial agenda
July 28th, 2022: Half-Year 2022 Results

About PAREF Group
As of December 31st 2021, PAREF has €2.7Bn assets under management.
The Group operates in two major complementary areas: (i) investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in commercial real estate in the Paris region (€0.2 bn asset) and (ii) management on behalf of third parties by PAREF Gestion (€1.8bn), AMF-certified management company, and by PAREF Investment Management (€0.7bn).

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.com

Press contacts

PAREF
Raphaëlle Chevignard
+33(6) 16 65 56 36
raphaelle.chevignard@paref.com		Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Yoann Besse / Marlène Brisset
06 63 03 84 91 / 06 59 42 29 35
Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWppZZtulGyWnW1taJ1saWdmaG1pyJTHl2KWxGWdZZzJmnBglWuTbpuYZnBmnGlp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75743-20220727-pr-paref-sale-juvisy-final-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
GROUPE PAREF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.