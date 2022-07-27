DJ ENERGISME: 40% revenue growth in the first half of 2022. Acceleration of commercial transformation driven by unprecedented rise in energy prices.

40% revenue growth in the first half of 2022

Acceleration of commercial transformation driven by unprecedented rise in energy prices

Confirmation of AMBITION 20-24 plan objectives:

Positive EBITDA (1) from the first half of 2023

ARR of EUR20 million in 2024 (2)

Energisme (FR0013399359/ Mnemonic: ALNRG), a company that has developed a SaaS software solution, N'gage, dedicated to accelerating energy performance through data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform, Loamics, for real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data, presents its activity for the first half of 2022.

Over the period, the company's business has grown strongly, reflecting the acceleration of its commercial transformation. This acceleration, which will take full effect from the second half of 2022, is perfectly in line with the objectives of the "AMBITION 20-24" strategic plan.

For the first half of 2022, Energisme recorded revenues of nearly EUR1.8 million (3), up 40% compared to the same period in 2021. This growth has been driven by both the invoicing of new customers signed in recent months and the development of the historical installed base.

Thus, the solid growth recorded over the period illustrates the partial deployment of contracts signed in the second half of 2021 and which continue to be rolled out. In the first half of 2022, Energisme also signed several significant contracts with major players in the retail, facility management and energy supply sectors. These contracts, which are currently being rolled out, will contribute to the strong growth expected in the second half of 2022.

ARR at the end of June of more than EUR3.7 million

At the end of June, the invoiced ARR (4) amounted to EUR310K compared to EUR260K at the end of December 2021, illustrating the intensification of commercial efforts and the ramp-up of technological solutions developed by the Group. The invoiced ARR at the end of June 2021 is more than EUR3.7 million.

Excellent visibility for the second half

In addition to the traditionally favorable seasonality in the second half of the year, several drivers should support the development of the business in the coming months.

Energisme will benefit from the momentum of its N'Gage platform, dedicated to the automation and real-time management of energy performance. The need to reduce consumption in the context of current tensions on energy prices is already accelerating demand and shortening customer decision cycles.

This gas pedal is combined with the recent changes in the regulatory framework for energy savings, with the entry into force this year of the tertiary sector decree and the forthcoming implementation of the energy conservation plan.

In terms of book-to-bill orders, the company has won contracts for an annual billing equivalent of more than EUR6 million, with EUR2.3 million still to be invoiced to customers over the next 12 months.

In the coming months, the focus will also be on strengthening the network of commercial partners to meet the strong demand for energy savings following the unprecedented increase in gas and electricity prices.

The optimization of the cost structure will also be pursued with the objective of a positive EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023.

Confirmation of the objectives of the "Ambition 20-24" plan

All the objectives of the AMBITION 20-24 strategic plan are confirmed. As a reminder, by 2024, the Group has set itself a target of EUR20 million of ARR associated with a double-digit EBITDA rate. 1. EBITDA: Operating income adjusted for depreciation and amortization 2. ARR: Annual Recurring Revenues or the subscription model applied to each of the Group's two offerings 3. Unaudited and unconsolidated figures 4. Monthly Recurring Revenues

ABOUT ENERGISM

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS software solution (N'Gage) aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, industrialists and property managers) thanks to data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform (Loamics) dedicated to real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data. Thanks to the decisive technological and operational advantages of its platform, ENERGISME has built up a loyal following of large accounts. The solution is also marketed by leading players under white label. ENERGISME (ISIN Code: FR0013399359/ Mnemonic: ALNRG) has been listed since July 2020 on the Euronext Growth market.

ENERGISME is a company eligible for the PEA-PME and is also qualified as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

More information: Homepage - Energisme

