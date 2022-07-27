The "Common Warts Epidemiology Forecast 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Common Warts- Epidemiology Forecast-2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Common Warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Common Warts epidemiology trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan and China.

Common Warts Diagnosis

The diagnosis of verruca vulgaris can be made after a small piece of the growth is removed in a procedure called a biopsy or after the entire growth is removed in a procedure called an excision. The tissue is then sent to a pathologist who examines it under the microscope.

Common Warts Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts, and gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts in the 7MM plus China covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and China from 2019 to 2032.

Common Warts Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the assessment of the publisher, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts in the 7MM China was found to be approximately 21,826,945 in 2021, which is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 0.2% during the study period.

Among 7MM China, the United States had approximately 2,805,077 diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts in 2021, which was equivalent to 13% of total diagnosed prevalent cases in 7MM China.

In 2021, the EU-5 accounted for approximately 10,761,864 diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts, which are expected to increase by 2032 at a CAGR of 0.2%.

As per The 's assessment, among 7MM China, China recorded highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts with approximately 6,894,784 cases in 2021, which was equivalent to 32% of total diagnosed prevalent cases in 7MM China.

In 2021, Japan had 1,365,220 diagnosed prevalent cases of Common Warts ranking lowest among the 7MM China. These cases are expected to decrease by 2032 at a CAGR of -0.4% during the forecasted period (2022-2032).

Based on the literature review, it can be concluded that Common Warts can affect male and female equally. A very slight difference was observed between the both genders in the 7MM China.

