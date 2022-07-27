

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday reported first-half 2022 net income of 1.90 billion euros or 2.42 euro per share, compared to 2.23 billion euros or 2.84 euro per share last year.



The company reported EBIT of 2.58 billion euros, down 5% from 2.73 billion euros last year. On an adjusted basis, EBIT slipped 2% to 2.65 billion euros, compared to 2.70 billion euros.



Revenues for the first half were 24.8 billion euros, compared to 24.6 billion euros last year. The company delivered a total of 297 commercial aircraft in the first half of 2022, same as last year, comprising 25 A220s, 230 A320 Family, 13 A330s and 29 A350s.



'Airbus delivered a solid H1 2022 financial performance in a complex operating environment, with the geopolitical and economic situation creating further uncertainties for the industry. The supply chain challenges are leading us to adjust the A320 Family ramp-up steps in 2022 and 2023, and we now target a monthly rate of 65 in early 2024. Our aircraft delivery target for 2022 has been updated accordingly. The earnings and free cash flow guidance are maintained, underpinned by the H1 financials,' said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.







