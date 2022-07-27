London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - Pige Inu, a new meme coin that is working towards building a streetwear brand to go with their NFTs, announces a partnership with SafeMoon.

Pige Inu Partners with SafeMoon

The partnership will include listing on the SafeMoon Swap, 5 Twitter AMAs with SafeMoon, SafeMoon Wallet and once their debit card is released, users will be able to buy real life items using Pige Inu tokens. After getting listed on the LBank exchange last month, this is another step in the right direction from the Pige Inu team.

Pige Inu is also building a decentralized app where users can stake their tokens, trade on Pige Inu Swap, view charts and search for new tokens. The Pige Inu community has been growing lately with over 3.8 million mentions on Twitter last week.

