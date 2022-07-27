Uplift Education's Child Nutrition Team Partners with Ingenious Culinary Concepts and Chef Warren DeShields to Refresh School Nutrition for the 2022-23 School Year

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Uplift Education's Child Nutrition Program has partnered with Ingenious Culinary Concepts and Chef Warren DeShields to provide a school cafeteria menu refresh before the start of the school year. Ingenious Culinary Concepts is a veteran-owned business, focused on healthy cafeteria culinary training. This 2022-23 school year, Uplift Education will continue strongly focusing on the well-being of their students, one of those focuses being nutrition and keeping students healthy and fed throughout the school day. "Our goal is to ensure our cooks have the skills and resources to meet high food quality standards that in return provide our students with delicious meals that give them the energy they need throughout the school day to do their best," said Tennia Gilbert, Uplift Education Child Nutrition Director.

The Child Nutrition team is learning knife skills that will help create new elevated, healthy recipes, implement more vegetables, and flavorful side dishes that will give a better presentation of food to students during breakfast and lunch. Ingenious Culinary Concepts brought in their Chief Innovator, Kern Hall, and Chef Warren DeShields to refresh our cooks' skills and teach new recipes that will enhance the flavors in our kitchen and kick off the school year. "People eat with their eyes, so we want to make sure that the taste also matches the appearance of the plate and food line," said Kern Hall, Ingenious Culinary Concepts Chief Innovator.

Uplift Cooks will also focus on food appearance and presentation to give school meals a tasteful new look. Uplift looks forward to continuous meal improvements that entice everyone to enjoy a meal inside the Uplift cafeteria.

ABOUT UPLIFT EDUCATION:

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 22,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation

