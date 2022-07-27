

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $577 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $512 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $4.91 billion from $4.59 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



