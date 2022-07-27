- (PLX AI) - O'Reilly Q2 sales USD 3,670 million vs. estimate USD 3,700 million.
- • Q2 operating income USD 799 million vs. estimate USD 812 million
- • Q2 net income USD 577 million
- • Q2 EPS USD 8.78
- • After experiencing volatility in our sales results in the first quarter, the trends in our business improved and were steady throughout the second quarter, CEO says
- • FY guidance: Comparable store sales growth 3% to 5%
- • FY outlook Total revenue $14.0 billion to $14.3 billion
- • FY outlook EPS $31.25 to $31.75
