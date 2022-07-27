Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces further to its news release of July 21, that it has closed the non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (the "F-T Shares") at $0.08 per F-T Share (the "Offering") by the issuance of 4,000,000 F-T Shares for gross proceeds of $320,000.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company has paid cash finders' fees of $19,200.00, being 6 % of the aggregate proceeds from the sale of the F-T Shares to purchasers introduced by the finders and issued 240,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), being 6 % of the number of F-T Shares sold under the Offering to purchasers introduced by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.08 per Share until July 27, 2024. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period ending on November 28, 2022.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 RESOURCES INC.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Slaberge@1844 resources.com

