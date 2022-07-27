Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884888 ISIN: US1630721017 Ticker-Symbol: CF2 
Tradegate
26.07.22
17:10 Uhr
26,950 Euro
+0,380
+1,43 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,08527,63523:00
27,53527,71522:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEESECAKE FACTORY
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC26,950+1,43 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.