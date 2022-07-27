WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $25.66 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $33.72 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $26.44 million or $0.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $832.64 million from $768.96 million last year.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $25.66 Mln. vs. $33.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $832.64 Mln vs. $768.96 Mln last year.
