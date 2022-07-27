

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $20 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $1.75 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $20 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.10 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



