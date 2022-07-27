

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



Earnings: $2.1M in Q2 vs. -$174.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $8.4 million or $0.02 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.72 billion in Q2 vs. $1.67 billion in the same period last year.



