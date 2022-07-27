

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $122.63 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $679.98 million, or $16.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $9.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $2.83 billion from $3.08 billion last year.



Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $122.63 Mln. vs. $679.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.11 vs. $16.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.83 Bln vs. $3.08 Bln last year.



