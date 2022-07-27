INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Indigo Group - Successful refinancing of the 300 million euros Revolving Credit Facility reinforcing group's liquidity profile at good conditions

La Défense, July 27th, 2022

Successful refinancing of the 300 million euros Revolving Credit Facility reinforcing group's liquidity profile at good conditions

Indigo Group signed on July 27th, 2022 a new sustainability linked €300 million multi-currency revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with extended maturity to July 2027 (including two one-year extension options subject to banks' approval). The Facility replaces the existing €300 million multi-currency revolving credit facility that was due to expire in October 2023.

Under this sustainability linked loan, Indigo Group defined two KPIs - the reduction of carbon emissions in Scopes 1 & 2 and the electric power installed in the EV charging points - which are in line with its CSR and ESG strategy pursued for now several years and placed at the heart of its "Go for Climate" plan. Concrete actions to reduce its energy consumption have already been implemented, such as the replacement of old generation lighting in its car parks with LED lighting and the use of green electricity.

The Facility is provided by Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, Caisse d'Epargne Ile-de-France, HSBC Continental Europe, LCL et Natwest Markets. Banco Santander acts as the Facility's Agent and LCL as ESG Coordinator and ESG Agent. Hebert Smith Freehills and White&Case acted as legal counsels of Indigo Group and the lenders, respectively.

Thanks to this refinancing, Indigo Group keeps securing its financial policy, actively managing its debt and improving its liquidity profile..

Indigo Group is rated BBB-/Positive by S&P Global Ratings.

About Indigo Group

Indigo Group S.A., holding about 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo (ex-OPnGO) and INDIGO®weel, is a key global player in car parking and urban mobility, that manages more than 1.2 million parking spaces and related services in 10 different countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly held at approximately 47.8% by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 33.4% by Vauban Infrastructure Partners, 14.4% by MEAG, 0.3% in treasury shares and the remainder by its management.

