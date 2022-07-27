

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $348.19 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $193.79 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $6.80 billion from $5.53 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $348.19 Mln. vs. $193.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.67 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q2): $6.80 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year.



