

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $51.58 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $49.55 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.75 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $252.4 million from $221.1 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $51.58 Mln. vs. $49.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q2): $252.4 Mln vs. $221.1 Mln last year.



