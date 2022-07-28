

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) said it now anticipates for fiscal year 2022, in constant currency and before special items, revenue to grow at the low end of the previously guided low to mid-single digit percentage range. It now assumes net income attributable to shareholders to decline around a high teens percentage range.



The company said, due to uncertainties of the U.S. labor market and macro-economic inflationary environment, it withdrew 2025 targets of compounded annual average increases in the mid-single-digit percentage range for revenue and in the high-single-digit percentage range for net income.



In the second quarter the company experienced increasing different headwinds that are now expected to negatively impact the Company's earnings development in the second half of 2022 to a significant larger degree than anticipated when giving guidance.



Earnings development in particular is anticipated to be affected by increased wage inflation and worsened staff shortages resulting in capacity constraints in North American Health Care Services. Additionally, the worsening of the macroeconomic environment is expected to result in higher inflation and disruptions in supply chain.



