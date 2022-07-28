Bali, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - WyndBlast, a play-and-earn cooperative multiplayer game on the Avalanche blockchain announced that it is making strides in its development progress.

The dragon-riding, mercenary-hiring fans of WyndBlast recently minted and sold out its NFTs during its latest drop. Furthermore, the developers also announced one of its newest listings; the $CHRO token is now available on several exchanges, such as Trader Joe, Bitrue, and MEXC.

WyndBlast also recently tested and released one of its core gameplay elements through Daily Activities, where players can take on tasks handed to them by the citizens of Chronica Sola and earn rewards for completing them.

To complete these tasks, players will have to send their NFT units to complete a set of stages consisting of various minigames, and if the unit is successful, the player will earn rewards for a job well done.

Recently the devs also announced that two more minigames that revolve around the WyndBlast universe, i.e. Chronica Sola, will be released very soon.

These minigames are the Coin Flip and the WyndRace, which will serve both as a pastime and a glance into the lore behind WyndBlast.

Last but certainly not least, the developers also announced that one of WyndBlast's most anticipated features, player versus environment (PVE) and player versus player (PVP) combat is coming. Soon players will finally be able to take their hard-earned WyndBlast units into battle in Tournaments and prove their mettle.

About WyndBlast

Wyndblast is a play-and-earn cooperative multiplayer game built on the Avalanche blockchain where players can breed, train, and take dragons called Wynds into battle and earn tokens called $CHRO, which is tied to the Avalanche blockchain.

WyndBlast already has a large and very active community on Discord where anyone's welcome to join and talk about the game and even speak to the WyndBlast team directly to share their thoughts on the game.

To learn more about Wyndblast, you can visit the official website at Wyndblast.com.

