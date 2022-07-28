- (PLX AI) - ArcelorMittal Q2 revenue USD 22,142 million.
- • Q2 net income USD 3,923 million vs. estimate USD 3,719 million
|08:29
|ArcelorMittal Q2 earnings beat expectations, buys Brazil's CSP
|07:46
|ArcelorMittal S.A. GAAP EPS of $4.25 misses by $0.05, revenue of $22.14B beats by $390M, announces buyback
|07:10
|ArcelorMittal Q2 EBITDA USD 5,163 Million vs. Estimate USD 5,088 Million
|07:05
|ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports second quarter 2022 and half year 2022 results
|Luxembourg, July 28, 2022 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as "ArcelorMittal" or the "Company") (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world's leading integrated steel and mining...
|07:05
|ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal agrees acquisition of CSP in Brazil
|28 July 2022, 07:00 CET
ArcelorMittal (the 'Company') today announces it has signed an agreement with the shareholders of Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém ('CSP') to acquire CSP for an enterprise...
