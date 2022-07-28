- (PLX AI) - Rexel half year revenue EUR 9,082.8 million.
- • Half year adjusted free cash flow EUR 231.6 million
|Rexel Half Year EBITA EUR 708.7 Million
|Rexel: First Half 2022 Financial Report Made Available
|REXEL: SECOND QUARTER SALES & H1 2022 RESULTS
| SECOND QUARTER SALES & H1 2022 RESULTS: RECORD PERFORMANCE
Robust activity with same-day sales growth of +12.0% in Q2 22Historically high adj EBITA, results and & FCF for a first half FY 2022...
|Biannual Update of the Liquidity Agreement Between Rexel and Natixis-Oddo Bhf
|Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights
|REXEL SA
|16,190
|-0,98 %