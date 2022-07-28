- (PLX AI) - Fiskars Q2 EPS EUR 0.41.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|17,580
|18,020
|08:42
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:06
|Fiskars Corporation's directed share issue without consideration based on the Restricted Share Plan
|07:40
|Fiskars Q2 Sales EUR 319.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 302 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fiskars Q2 EPS EUR 0.41.
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Fiskars Group's Half-year financial report for January-June 2022
|07:36
|FISKARS CORPORATION: Fiskars increases the maximum number of own shares to be acquired with 300,000 shares
|Mi
|FISKARS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 27.07.2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FISKARS CORPORATION
|17,480
|-0,34 %