- (PLX AI) - Sanofi Q2 revenue EUR 10,116 million vs. estimate EUR 9,585 million.
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.94 vs. estimate EUR 1.64
|08:22
|Sanofi Reports Lower Profit For Q2 While Sales Increase
|PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) on Thursday reported income before tax and associates and joint ventures of 1.355 billion euros in the second quarter, lower than 1.463 billion euros in the...
|08:22
|Sanofi erhöht nach 16 Prozent Quartalswachstum die Jahresprognose
|DJ Sanofi erhöht nach 16 Prozent Quartalswachstum die Jahresprognose
Von Dominic Chopping
PARIS (Dow Jones)--Sanofi hebt seine Prognose für das Gesamtjahr an, nachdem der Umsatz im zurückliegenden...
|08:05
|Sanofi lifts profit outlook as Dupixent sales surge over 43%
|07:56
|Sanofi Lifts Forecast as Blockbuster Asthma Drug Gains
|07:41
|Sanofi - Aventis Groupe: Press Release: Strong execution in Q2 drives full-year 2022 guidance upgrade and delivers rich R&D news flow in Immunology and Rare Disease
|Strong execution in Q2 drives full-year 2022 guidance upgrade and delivers rich R&D news flow in Immunology and Rare Disease
Paris, July 28, 2022. Read the full press release (http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01da9306-168f-4457-9f18-8e57a85c1eb3)
Q2...
