Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock des Tages: Ad-hoc-Meldung! - Der nächste Trigger!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA ISIN: NL0015000LU4 Ticker-Symbol: R3D 
Tradegate
28.07.22
08:19 Uhr
5,600 Euro
+0,066
+1,19 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4925,64408:46
5,5385,62208:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2022 | 07:41
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group 2022 Second Quarter and First Half Results

The following is an extract from the "Iveco Group 2022 Second Quarter and First Half Results" press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the Iveco Group corporate website: https://www.ivecogroup.com/media/corporate_press_releasesor consulting the accompanying PDF:

Iveco Group consolidated revenues of €3.4 billion (up ~2% year on year).
Adjusted net income of €60 million and adjusted EBIT of €118 million.
Net cash of Industrial Activities at €625 million.

Consolidated revenues of €3,371 million, up 1.5%. Net revenues of Industrial Activities of €3,329 million, up 1.1%, mainly due to strong positive price realization.

Adjusted EBIT of €118 million (€126 million in Q2 2021), with a 3.5%margin (3.8% margin in Q2 2021). Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities of €91 million (€110 million in Q2 2021), with positive price realization close to offset higher raw material and energy cost.

Adjusted net income of €60 million (adjusted net income of €77 million in Q2 2021), which excludes a negative after-tax impact of €15 million from the first time adoption of the hyperinflationary accounting in Turkey. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.20 (adjusted diluted earnings per share of €0.26 in Q2 2021).

Reported income tax expense of €29 million, with adjusted effective tax rate (adjusted ETR) of 33% in Q2 2022 (35% in H1 2022). The adjusted ETR reflects the different tax rates applied in the jurisdictions where the Group operates and other discrete items.

Net cash of Industrial Activities at €625 million (€1,063 million at 31st December 2021 or €765 million at 31st March 2022). Free cash flow of Industrial Activities was negative €111 million, €293 million lower compared to Q2 2021 due to working capital absorption deriving from the impact of component shortages on inventory level and lower production vs Q2 2021.

Available liquidity at €3,495 million as of 30th June 2022, up €105 million from 31st March 2022, including €2,000 million of undrawn committed facilities.

Attachment

  • 20220728_PR_IVG_Q2_2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2e165f6-320b-4222-89e1-3a7dc5d90441)

IVECO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.