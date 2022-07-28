Linneo Health expands medicinal cannabis offering to include industrial cannabis derivatives, following the issuing of EU-GMP certification to Alcaliber's industrial facility

Linneo Health to expand offering of medicinal cannabis products to include APIs and cannabis extracts, under the terms of a CDMO agreement with Alcaliber

Alcalibergranted GMP certificationfor cannabis extracts by Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (AEMPS)

Madrid, Spain,28 July2022: Linneo Health, a global leader in the research, cultivation and supply of cannabis to improve human health and wellbeing, and Alcaliber, a leading independent supplier of intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to the global pharmaceutical industry, today announce an expanded medicinal cannabis offering by Linneo Health to include industrial derivatives. This follows the issuance of Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) certification for the industrial processing of cannabis derivatives to Alcaliber, by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios - AEMPS).

EU-GMP certification is recognised by all medicine regulatory agencies within the EU, as well as a number of leading agencies over the world.

Under the terms of an exclusive CDMO agreement with Alcaliber, Linneo Health now adds the capabilities to supply APIs and medicinal finished dosage forms, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and standardized cannabis extracts, in addition to its existing EU-GMP certified medicinal cannabis flowers. Alcaliber's new GMP certification allows for an important expansion in Linneo Health's medicinal product offering, and ensures that Linneo's commitment to deliver cannabis products of the highest GMP standards is extended into cannabis extracts.

Don Bellamy, Chief Executive Officer of Linneo Health, said: "Our ability to supply industrial derivatives to the highest quality, in addition toour existing expertise in the cultivation and delivery of cannabis flowers to our partners, marks a major expansion in our portfolio and further cements our position as a global leader in the field. As the medicinal cannabismarket evolves globally, alongside a changing landscape of regulatory and legal reforms, Linneo Health is primed to maintain its leadership position with a broad portfolio offeringand a complete service to our customers."

José Antonio de la Puente, Chief Executive Officer of Alcaliber, said: "Adding full cannabis industrial derivatives, from APIsto standardized extracts, is a great milestone for our company. Bringing our experience of more than90 years in extraction ofactive substances from herbalplants is a differential asset in the complex pharmaceutical cannabis industry. Our commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation, combined with our focus on continuous improvement,underpins our new family of products."

Linneo Health offers its customers unrivalled experience in the research, cultivation and supply of medicinal cannabis, leveraging a deep heritage of leadership and know-how in the production of strictly regulated pharmaceutical products. Beyond its world-leading pharmaceutical-grade cannabis flower growing at the Company's facilities in Southern Spain, Linneo Health gains access to Alcaliber's 12,000 tonnes of annual processing capacity, enabling production of high-quality APIs and standardized cannabis extracts.

Alcaliber sets a benchmark in the industry in terms of quality, innovation, integrity, and commitment to its customers. Alcaliber's mission is to produce and develop natural extracts and APIs to the highest standard, thus helping the pharmaceutical industry to improve quality of life of millions of people around the world.

About Linneo Health

Linneo Health is a Europe based, global leader in the research, EU-GMP certified manufacture and supply of medicinal cannabis flowers, extracts and products to pharmaceutical partners developing innovative cannabis-based therapies for patients in need. The world's only vertically integrated medicinal cannabis supplier, no other company has Linneo's 90-year heritage in the manufacturing and movement of controlled substances. Linneo is optimally positioned to address the needs of its customers through every stage of product development, regulation and handling.

Linneo Health is setting the benchmark for standards and customer service in medicinal cannabis. Through ongoing investment in one of the most advanced quality control laboratories in Europe, and by applying industry-leading cultivation techniques, Linneo is the trusted partner to address the needs of customers today and, with significant expansion capabilities, the demands of tomorrow. With an unrivalled focus on quality and driven by the firm belief that people around the world deserve to be treated with cannabis medicine of the highest standard, Linneo brings cutting edge innovation in medicinal cannabis to partners, to deliver better patient outcomes and improve lives. www.linneohealth.com

About Alcaliber

Alcaliber is a leading independent supplier of intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients ('API') to the global pharmaceutical industry. Alcaliber has a 90-year track record of best-in-class industrial operations in a highly regulated market with strong barriers to entry.

Alcaliber is a fully integrated leader in its sector with a state-of-the-art production facilities and a reputation for outstanding quality products resulting in strong, sustainable growth.

www.alcaliber.com