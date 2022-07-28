- (PLX AI) - YIT Q2 revenue EUR 545 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 22 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 4.5%
|YIT Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 25 Million
