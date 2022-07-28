

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK), on Thursday, reported first-half net profit of 1.31 billion euros, an increase of 5.3%. Net earnings per share rose by 5.0% to EUR 2.50 per share from EUR 2.38 per share earned a year ago.



Excluding items, recurring net profit reached 1.55 billion euros. It increased by 25.1% and 20.4% excluding the currency impact, which is significantly higher than the comparable sales growth of +7.7% over the half-year.



Group revenue totaled 14.2 billion euros in the 1st half of 2022, up 7.7% on a comparable basis. Group revenue as published increased significantly by 31.0% during the 1st half, with a very high energy impact of 16.8% as well as favorable currency and significant scope impacts.







