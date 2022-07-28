Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Donnerstag: Eilt! - Kurschance und starke News!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
28.07.22
08:08 Uhr
1,058 Euro
-0,012
-1,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,10210:05
Dow Jones News
28.07.2022 | 08:34
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.076 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.907 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.068     GBP0.901 
 
                                    GBP0.902991 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.071585

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,262,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5341       1.076         XDUB      09:44:30      00060242686TRLO0 
1990       1.074         XDUB      09:44:30      00060242688TRLO0 
2500       1.074         XDUB      09:44:30      00060242687TRLO0 
1920       1.072         XDUB      09:45:03      00060242698TRLO0 
2500       1.072         XDUB      09:45:03      00060242697TRLO0 
5418       1.070         XDUB      10:12:53      00060243261TRLO0 
5366       1.070         XDUB      10:42:39      00060244006TRLO0 
1890       1.072         XDUB      14:00:26      00060249787TRLO0 
4430       1.072         XDUB      14:00:26      00060249786TRLO0 
1536       1.072         XDUB      14:02:58      00060249964TRLO0 
4430       1.072         XDUB      14:02:58      00060249963TRLO0 
1830       1.070         XDUB      14:43:05      00060253918TRLO0 
1965       1.070         XDUB      15:35:17      00060258722TRLO0 
2500       1.070         XDUB      15:35:17      00060258721TRLO0 
1801       1.070         XDUB      15:44:11      00060259112TRLO0 
2500       1.070         XDUB      15:44:11      00060259111TRLO0 
2083       1.068         XDUB      15:52:04      00060259587TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3359       90.70         XLON      09:26:27      00060242505TRLO0 
1420       90.40         XLON      13:54:17      00060249496TRLO0 
3320       90.40         XLON      13:54:17      00060249497TRLO0 
2705       90.40         XLON      14:00:26      00060249785TRLO0 
2924       90.30         XLON      15:10:04      00060256629TRLO0 
1449       90.20         XLON      15:10:04      00060256628TRLO0 
1000       90.10         XLON      10:12:53      00060243260TRLO0 
1000       90.10         XLON      10:31:53      00060243748TRLO0 
1000       90.10         XLON      10:42:32      00060244003TRLO0 
478       90.10         XLON      10:42:32      00060244004TRLO0 
3000       90.10         XLON      10:45:07      00060244091TRLO0 
3000       90.10         XLON      15:47:04      00060259327TRLO0 
345       90.10         XLON      15:47:04      00060259328TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  177575 
EQS News ID:  1407519 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.