DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading 28-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from market open today, 28 July 2022:

Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC 6.25% Secured Bonds due 31 December 2025

Bond

Symbol: BL03

ISIN: GB00BMD8L905

Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC 6.25% Secured Bonds due 05 December 2024

Bond

Symbol: BELV

ISIN: GB00BK6V0732

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1407111 28-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)