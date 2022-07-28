DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading
The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange with effect from market open today, 28 July 2022:
Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC 6.25% Secured Bonds due 31 December 2025
Bond
Symbol: BL03
ISIN: GB00BMD8L905
Belvedere Leisure Resorts PLC 6.25% Secured Bonds due 05 December 2024
Bond
Symbol: BELV
ISIN: GB00BK6V0732
