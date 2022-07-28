- (PLX AI) - Tallink Q2 revenue EUR 206 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 28.7 million
|Tallink Q2 Net Income EUR -700 Thousand
|AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2022
|Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2'2022
|AS Tallink Grupp will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the second quarter of 2022
|Tallink Grupp reports 174.3% increase of passenger transportation in June 2022
