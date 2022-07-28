

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking major Barclays Plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax declined 24 percent to 3.73 billion pounds from last year's 4.90 billion pounds.



Attributable profit was 2.48 billion pounds, down 34 percent from 3.75 billion pounds a year ago.



Total income for the first half, including the impacts of Over-issuance of Securities, grew 17 percent to 13.20 billion pounds from last year's 11.32 billion pounds.



Excluding the impact of Over-issuance of Securities, group income was up 10 percent year-on-year.



Net operating income was 12.86 billion pounds, up 7 percent from prior year's 12.06 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced a half year dividend of 2.25p per share and an intention to initiate a further share buyback of up to 500 million pounds.



Looking ahead, Barclays continues to target a RoTE of greater than 10 percent in 2022.



