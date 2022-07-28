Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022
PR Newswire
28.07.2022 | 09:04
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 27

[28.07.22]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BN4GXL6312,737,000.00EUR0115,928,293.109.1017
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0925,086.1691.7744
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BMQ5Y5571,227,800.00EUR0120,354,777.9198.0247
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BMDWWS85143,982.00USD016,346,768.93113.5334
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BN0T9H7070,329.00GBP07,955,876.65113.1237
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BKX90X67309,651.00EUR034,437,408.46111.2136
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE00BKX90W5060,379.00CHF06,401,656.52106.0246
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
27.07.22IE000V6NHO668,052,000.00EUR071,953,373.678.9361
© 2022 PR Newswire
