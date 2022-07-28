Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 27
[28.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|115,928,293.10
|9.1017
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|925,086.16
|91.7744
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,354,777.91
|98.0247
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|143,982.00
|USD
|0
|16,346,768.93
|113.5334
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|70,329.00
|GBP
|0
|7,955,876.65
|113.1237
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|309,651.00
|EUR
|0
|34,437,408.46
|111.2136
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|60,379.00
|CHF
|0
|6,401,656.52
|106.0246
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|8,052,000.00
|EUR
|0
|71,953,373.67
|8.9361
