

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), comprising Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., reported Thursday that its first-half net profit was 7.96 billion euros, up from 5.80 billion euros a year ago.



On a pro forma basis, net profit climbed 34 percent from last year's 5.94 billion euros.



Adjusted operating income was 12.37 billion euros, a growth of 44 percent on a pro forma basis. Adjusted operating income margin of 14.1 percent grew 270 basis points on a pro forma basis.



Net revenues were 88 billion euros, higher than last year's 72.61 billion euros. Revenues grew 17 percent on a pro forma basis mainly reflecting strong net pricing.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect a double-digit adjusted operating income margin in 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STELLANTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de