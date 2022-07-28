DJ O'KEY GROUP NET RETAIL REVENUE INCREASES BY 11.5%, DA! DISCOUNTERS REVENUE GROWTH ACCELERATES TO 68.5% IN Q2 2022

Press release 28 July 2022

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the second quarter (Q2) and the first six months (H1) of 2022.

All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeygroup.lu.

Q2 2022 operating highlights

-- Group net retail revenue[1] rose by 11.5% YoY to RUB 49.6 bn, driven mainly by discounters' LFLperformance and O'KEY's online sales growth and supported by discounter and hypermarket openings.

-- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue declined slightly to RUB 35.4 bn in Q2 2022 vs RUB 36.0 bn in Q2 2021 mainly due to geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil that resulted in lower traffic to shopping malls andchanges in the product mix on the shelves compared to the same period last year. However, that was largely offsetby the additional revenue of four newly opened O'KEY hypermarkets in April 2022.

-- O'KEY total online sales grew by 42.8% YoY to RUB 1.4 bn and accounted for 4.0% of O'KEY's net retailrevenue in Q2 2022.

-- DA! discounters accelerated their revenue growth in Q2 2022, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter,again delivering one of the fastest paces in the industry thanks to better brand recognition and a well-balancedproduct mix based on private labels. DA! showed an impressive 68.5% YoY net retail revenue growth to RUB 14.1 bn.This was driven by a 37.1% LFL net retail revenue increase and a 33.7% YoY growth in the chain's selling space.

-- DA! discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue increased by 9.7 pps YoY to 28.5%.

-- The Group expects that the discounters and online business will remain the Company's main growth driversin the medium term.

H1 2022 operating highlights

-- Group net retail revenue increased by 10.4% YoY to RUB 96.8 bn.

-- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue declined by 1.1% YoY to RUB 71.3 bn.

-- O'KEY total online sales grew by 53.6% YoY to RUB 3.0 bn and reached 4.3% of O'KEY's net retail revenue.

-- DA! discounters' net retail revenue rose by 63.2% YoY to RUB 25.5 bn, driven by a 35.2% LFL net retailrevenue growth and the chain's expansion.

Key events after the reporting date

-- In July 2022, Expert RA affirmed the credit rating of "ruA-" with a Stable outlook for O'KEY LLC, themain operating subsidiary of O'KEY Group S.A. The rating agency noted an improvement in the Group's revenue andEBITDA, with the discounters' EBITDA more than doubling in the financial year 2021.

The full text of the announcement is available at https://okeygroup.lu/press-center/press-releases/2022/1807/.

Operating review

Group Net Retail Revenue in Q2 and H1 2022

Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY, % H1 2022 H1 2021 YoY, % O'KEY Group 49,562 44,437 11.5% 96,814 87,698 10.4% O'KEY hypermarkets 35,414 36,041 (1.7%) 71,300 72,061 (1.1%) DA! discounters 14,148 8,396 68.5% 25,514 15,637 63.2%

Group Net Retail Revenue Metrics for Q2 and H1 2022

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 H1 2022 vs. H1 2021 Net Retail Revenue, % Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group 11.5% 5.8% 5.4% 10.4% 4.8% 5.3% O'KEY hypermarkets (1.7%) (10.7%) 10.0% (1.1%) (10.5%) 10.6% DA! discounters 68.5% 43.2% 17.5% 63.2% 42.1% 14.9%

Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q2 and H1 2022

Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 H1 2022 vs. H1 2021 LFL Net Retail Revenue, % Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group 4.0% (3.0%) 7.2% 4.8% (2.3%) 7.3% O'KEY hypermarkets (3.8%) (11.5%) 8.8% (1.8%) (10.4%) 9.6% DA! discounters 37.1% 15.9% 17.9% 35.2% 16.9% 15.4%

Note: Q2 2022 LFL metrics are calculated based on 74 O'KEY and 120 DA! stores.

The Group's net retail revenue rose by 11.5% YoY to RUB 49,562 mln, driven mainly by DA! discounters and O'KEY online revenue growth and supported by both the hypermarket and discounter chains' expansions.

Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets decreased by 1.7% YoY to RUB 35,414 mln in Q2 2022. The decline was due to a 3.8% decrease in O'KEY's LFL net retail revenue in the quarter, which was largely offset by new store openings in April 2022.

During Q2 2022, we kept our promotional activity in hypermarkets limited to secure sufficient stock levels, ensure full on-shelf availability, and protect our margins in a highly inflationary and turbulent environment. The average ticket growth was supported by limited promos and inflation and offset partially by a smaller average basket and changes in the sales mix on the shelves. However, we see that customers are adapting to the new product offering and the environment, which has already had a positive impact on our sales dynamics in July.

In Q2 2022, shopping malls in Moscow and St Petersburg and their surroundings saw decline in customer footfall, both YoY and QoQ, due to the geopolitical and global economic headwinds the market faced. We see that, in order to support traffic in shopping malls, landlords are actively reshaping their portfolios of tenants attracting new partners and brands.

O'KEY's total online sales, including our own and external delivery services, rose by 42.8% YoY to RUB 1,427 mln in Q2 2022. The share of total online sales in O'KEY's net retail revenue grew by 1.2 pps YoY to 4.0% in Q2 2022 compared to 2.8% in Q2 2021. In Q2 2022, in order to further optimise online order delivery time and costs, the company opened six new pick-up points in its hypermarkets in Moscow and in St Petersburg. As of the end of Q2 2022, the company had 19 zones in its hypermarkets to cater for both online order pick-up and home delivery.

DA! discounters delivered a strong 68.5% YoY growth in net retail revenue, which reached RUB 14,148 mln in Q2 2022 on the back of a 37.1% LFL revenue growth and a 33.7% YoY increase in the chain's selling space. The LFL revenue growth was driven by rising brand recognition and customer loyalty thanks to the chain's active expansion, as well as its well-balanced offering of products at the best possible prices with a special focus on own brands. The share of own brands in the discounters' net retail revenue rose by 8.5 pps YoY to 58.7% in Q2 2022.

The discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue rose by 9.7 pps YoY to 28.5% in Q2 2022. The Company expects the DA! discounter chain to be one of the key drivers of the Group's top- and bottom-line growth.

Group Stores and Selling Space in H1 2022

Stores and Selling Space H1 2022 H1 2021 Net change Change, % Number of stores, EoP 243 199 44 22.1% O'KEY hypermarkets 79 77 2 2.6% DA! discounters 164 122 42 34.4% Total selling space (sq m), EoP 638,638 602,164 36,474 6.1% O'KEY hypermarkets 527,922 519,369 8,553 1.6% DA! discounters 110,716 82,795 27,921 33.7%

In Q1 2022, in the course of ongoing real estate portfolio revision and optimisation, the Group closed 3 O'KEYs - two stores in Saratov and one in Moscow.

In Q2 2022, the Group opened 4 hypermarkets in the Moscow Region to replace the stores it had acquired from X5 Group and solidify O'KEY presence in Central Russia.

In H1 2022, the Group also opened 12 discounters (net of closures) under the DA! brand in Central Russia.

As of 30 June 2022, the Group operated 79 O'KEY hypermarkets and 164 DA! discounters, with a total selling space of 638,638 sq m.

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 30 June 2022, the Group operated 243 stores across Russia (79 hypermarkets and 164 discounters) with the total selling space of 638,638 square meters. The Company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has nine e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and ten e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 22,000 people.

In 2021, Group's revenue amounted to RUB 187.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 15.5 billion.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%. DISCLAIMER

[1] Hereinafter, net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and the average ticket metrics are provided net of VAT.

