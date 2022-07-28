The Rajasthan-headquartered solar developer has commissioned a 50 MW (AC) solar plant in the village of Bennur, in Karnataka's Belgaum district. The project uses 455 Wp to 595 Wp mono PERC monofacial PV modules.From pv magazine India Rays Power Infra, a Rajasthan-headquartered solar developer and EPC provider, has commissioned another 50 MW (AC) open-access solar plant in Karnataka after switching on an equivalent capacity in the state earlier this year. The latest plant is located in Bennur and will supply power to industrial customers under long-term power purchase agreements. "Rays Power's ...

